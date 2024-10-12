Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $223,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

