Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.
Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
