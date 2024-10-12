Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

