Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $49.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.23.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 224.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Corning by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 316,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

