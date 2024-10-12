Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,178. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

