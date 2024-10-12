Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

