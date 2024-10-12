Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after buying an additional 420,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Diageo by 12,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.34. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

