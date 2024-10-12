DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €2.26 ($2.48) and last traded at €2.27 ($2.49). Approximately 141,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.29 ($2.51).

DIC Asset Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.04 and its 200 day moving average is €1.95.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

