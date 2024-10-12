Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $34.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th.
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Digi International has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $32.90.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.60 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
