DigiByte (DGB) One Day Volume Hits $1.72 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $116.62 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,253.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00520909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00104717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00238651 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00030869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00072500 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,302,402,758 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

