Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

DCOMP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 10,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DCOMP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.