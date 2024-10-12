Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.6% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.49% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,722,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 758,384 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,809,000 after buying an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $12,593,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $10,307,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,647,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after buying an additional 252,171 shares during the period.

DFGR opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

