Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,247 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,056 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,999,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,035,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,255 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

