Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.48% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 176,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 179,938 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

