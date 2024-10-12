Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,977 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

DFAT stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

