Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Boosted by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 5.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 575,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.