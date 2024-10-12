Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 122.1% in September

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the September 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 346,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3042 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $297,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

