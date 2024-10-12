DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 3,133.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DNBBY opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.