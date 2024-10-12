Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.3 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.