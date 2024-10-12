Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.3 days.

Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

