DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.38 and last traded at $144.76, with a volume of 2928121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.65.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -146.51, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,503 shares of company stock valued at $28,709,563 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after buying an additional 94,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

