DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 1,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

DDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

