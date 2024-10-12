DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHT.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

DHT.UN stock opened at C$14.42 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -920.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

