Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 194.8% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DPG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 99,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,401. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

