Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 194.8% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DPG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 99,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,401. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
