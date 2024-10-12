Dymension (DYM) Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dymension (DYM) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $350.06 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,618,771 coins and its circulating supply is 208,470,961 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

