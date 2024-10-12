Dymension Self Reported Market Cap Hits $356.55 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $356.55 million and approximately $26.79 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00253543 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,631,433 coins and its circulating supply is 208,501,436 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,600,041 with 208,417,076 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.62099972 USD and is up 15.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $27,508,289.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars.

