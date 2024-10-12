Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,821. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

