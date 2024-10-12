Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4679710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

