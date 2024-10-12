Eight Capital Analysts Give GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) a C$70.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$58.80.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

