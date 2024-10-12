Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

