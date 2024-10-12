Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $39.44 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $39.44 million and approximately $458,149.51 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.