Electroneum Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.99 million and approximately $416,987.40 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

