Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Trimmed by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after buying an additional 190,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 523,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $501.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.99 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

