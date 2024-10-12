Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,929.0 days.
Elis Stock Performance
Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $20.70 during midday trading on Friday. Elis has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.
Elis Company Profile
