Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,929.0 days.

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $20.70 during midday trading on Friday. Elis has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

