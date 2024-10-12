ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $24.27 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $195,191.13 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,718.73 or 0.99965529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11666257 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,934.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.