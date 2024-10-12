Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 3,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

