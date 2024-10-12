Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Emera Price Performance

EMA stock opened at C$50.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$53.83.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.121734 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emera

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.