Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Emera Price Performance
EMA stock opened at C$50.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$53.83.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.121734 earnings per share for the current year.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
