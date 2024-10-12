Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.71. Emeren Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 105,976 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SOL

Emeren Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 26,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,122.69. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,655,151 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,926.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Emeren Group by 160.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.