Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Up 84.1% in September

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

