Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.63. 147,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 261,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Specifically, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $293,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at $629,345.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $470,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,257,420.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $1,066,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,016,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,611,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

