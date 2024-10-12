Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.38. 642,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,320,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

