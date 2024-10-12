Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Update

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the September 15th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Enzolytics Price Performance
ENZC traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 5,140,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,924. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Enzolytics Company Profile
