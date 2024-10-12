EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Raised by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. 5,047,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

