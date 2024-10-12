Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Down 76.5% in September

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Equatorial Energia Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Equatorial Energia stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Equatorial Energia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.0241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.01. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

