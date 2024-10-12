Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 6,869.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 433,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 426,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $43.90 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

