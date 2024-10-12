Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.