Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Esquire Financial makes up about 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Esquire Financial worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.69. 24,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,584. The stock has a market cap of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

