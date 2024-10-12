Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 268.3% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EGFEY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 33,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.80%.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

