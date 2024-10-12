Evercore ISI Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $75.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.26.

CVS opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

