Evercore ISI Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $350.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $368.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $379.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised ICON Public to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $296.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in ICON Public by 19.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Motco boosted its stake in ICON Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ICON Public by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

