Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Lowered to $485.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $496.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.27.

Shares of EG stock opened at $393.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.69. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $751,457,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,395,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

