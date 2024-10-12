Evexia Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,833 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 155.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 971.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group
In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
Shares of EME traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $450.55.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.
EMCOR Group Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
